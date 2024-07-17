Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. 566,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,422,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $563.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

