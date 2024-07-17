Dennis Schulz Acquires 232 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($195.56).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Schulz bought 294 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($194.45).

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £298.68 ($387.34).

ITM Power Stock Performance

LON ITM opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.23. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.