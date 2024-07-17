dForce USD (USX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,300.19

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $3,300.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,687,160 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99755509 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,735.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

