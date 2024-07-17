DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

DMAC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 22,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,468. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

