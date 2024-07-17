DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 17.5% in June

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 13,000,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

