Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.36 and last traded at $88.33. 160,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,324,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

