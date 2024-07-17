DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 3,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,634. DLH has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 million, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in DLH by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in DLH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

