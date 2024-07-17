DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

DCGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,359 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in DocGo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 603,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 377,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,481. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

