Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.36 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.36 billion and approximately $948.13 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00112605 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008817 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,146,916,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
