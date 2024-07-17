Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Down 3.3%

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.
Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Down 3.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.
