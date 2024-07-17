DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 400,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,780. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

