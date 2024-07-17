DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DRD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DRDGOLD Price Performance
Shares of DRD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 400,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,780. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DRDGOLD
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.