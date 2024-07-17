Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

DXF remained flat at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 420,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,904. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

About Dunxin Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.