Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DUOT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Duos Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

See Also

