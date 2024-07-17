DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. 269,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.