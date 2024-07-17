DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Up 15.7% in June

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DURECT Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,467. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. On average, analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DRRX

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.