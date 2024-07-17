Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years. Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $681.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

