Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

