eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.4 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDDRF remained flat at $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.
About eDreams ODIGEO
