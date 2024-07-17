eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.4 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDDRF remained flat at $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

About eDreams ODIGEO

(Get Free Report)

Read More

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.