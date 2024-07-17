Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Elah Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELLH opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Elah has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Get Elah alerts:

Elah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.