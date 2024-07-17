Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Elah Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELLH opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Elah has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.
Elah Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elah
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.