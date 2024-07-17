Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $885.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.72.

Shares of LLY opened at $941.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $856.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $443.26 and a 52 week high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

