Elvia Cowan Sells 5,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elvia Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.52. 725,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,062. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.