Elvia Cowan Sells 5,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elvia Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.52. 725,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,062. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.