Energi 24 Hour Volume Hits $805,600.25 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $805,600.25 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00043049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,061,143 coins and its circulating supply is 79,057,322 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.