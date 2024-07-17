Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

