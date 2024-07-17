Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,397,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.7 %

ESGR stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.92. 75,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average is $296.04. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $342.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

