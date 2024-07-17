Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.20% of Entergy worth $44,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

