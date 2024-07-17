Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Down 1.6 %

ETCC opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Environmental Tectonics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

