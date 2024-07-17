EOS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $98.42 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, EOS has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $98.42 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000694 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000542 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

