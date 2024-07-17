Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.445 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.22-7.47 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.20. The stock had a trading volume of 743,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.