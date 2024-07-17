Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for RCI Hospitality in a report released on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $448.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

