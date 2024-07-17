Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.00

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 16401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.416 per share. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

