EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.3 days.

Shares of ESLOF traded up 0.46 on Tuesday, reaching 214.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. The company’s 50-day moving average is 220.95. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of 166.75 and a twelve month high of 234.37.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

