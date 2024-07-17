Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CTO Rachana Kumar sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Etsy Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. 4,152,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,362. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

