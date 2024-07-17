Evercore ISI Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.13.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.23. 615,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

