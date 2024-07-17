Evercore ISI Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $145.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Get Lear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LEA opened at $123.83 on Monday. Lear has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 29.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.