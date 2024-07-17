Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.