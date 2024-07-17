ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Vivek Jetley Sells 6,000 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 861,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

