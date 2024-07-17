Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exscientia by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exscientia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Exscientia by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 286,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

