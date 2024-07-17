Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.29.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.00 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

