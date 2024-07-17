Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in June

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EXXAF remained flat at $9.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Exxaro Resources has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Get Exxaro Resources alerts:

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.