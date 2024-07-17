Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.47. 134,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,718,426. The company has a market capitalization of $463.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

