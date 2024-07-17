F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.53

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 45072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNB. Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

F.N.B. Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

