Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $1,160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $722.60 and a 12-month high of $1,175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,131.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,075.83.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

