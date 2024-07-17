Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global stock remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global ( NASDAQ:FBYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

