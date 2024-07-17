FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Insider Sells A$1,025,000.00 in Stock

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pivac sold 25,000,000 shares of FBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$1,025,000.00 ($692,567.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

FBR Company Profile

FBR Limited designs, develops, builds, and operates robots in Australia. The company engages in developing the Hadrian X, a construction robot that builds block structures from a 3D CAD model; Fastbrick wall system; and dynamic stabilisation technology (DST) that enables robots to work outdoors in unstable and unpredictable environments.

