Fei USD 1-Day Volume Hits $194,261.93 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and $194,261.93 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,621,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,363,646 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,621,905.39647934 with 16,363,645.56727345 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97566132 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $158,682.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

