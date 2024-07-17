FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FGI Industries stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of FGI Industries worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGI remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

