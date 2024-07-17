FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in FGI Industries stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of FGI Industries worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FGI Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FGI remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
FGI Industries Company Profile
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FGI Industries
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.