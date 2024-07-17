Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 193,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 96,814 shares.The stock last traded at $52.98 and had previously closed at $52.52.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Gimbal Financial increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.