Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stake Lifted by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. 55,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,841. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.