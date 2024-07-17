Financial Contrast: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Life360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 14.08% 12.35% 3.85% Life360 -7.59% -9.90% -7.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $2.41 billion 1.78 $318.89 million $1.11 12.31 Life360 $304.52 million 8.22 -$28.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares StoneCo and Life360’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Life360.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and Life360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 1 8 0 2.89 Life360 0 1 4 2 3.14

StoneCo currently has a consensus price target of $19.11, indicating a potential upside of 39.91%. Life360 has a consensus price target of $37.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Life360.

Summary

StoneCo beats Life360 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

