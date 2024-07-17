First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,473,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 4,888,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.36 and a beta of 1.57. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

